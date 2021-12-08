Ver. Dec 8 2021 Patch Notes

This update (Build ID: 7842265) applies the following bug fix:
-Xbox button icons now display when Steam Input is enabled
*Button icons also display for Xbox, PS4, and Switch Pro controllers when Steam Input is disabled
Changed files in this update