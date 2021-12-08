 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin update for 8 December 2021

Ver. Dec 8 2021 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7842265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update (Build ID: 7842265) applies the following bug fix:

-Xbox button icons now display when Steam Input is enabled

*Button icons also display for Xbox, PS4, and Switch Pro controllers when Steam Input is disabled

Changed files in this update

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Content Depot 1356671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.