AppGameKit Classic 2021.12.07 update released!

Welcome to the December update for AppGameKit Classic. The main focus has been to fix the Android exporting features:
Android
- Android App Bundles - export updated to ensure certain media is not compressed when the APK is delivered
- You can now target API level 30 for the Google Play Store
Physics
- Fixed a memory leak caused by creating dynamic and kinematic bodies.
Tidy Up
- Removed warning messages for deprecated commands such as EnableClearDepth and EnableClearColor.
Documenation
- Updated documentation for the CreateMemblock command
- IndexOf compiler error message updated
Changed files in this update