AppGameKit Classic update for 7 December 2021

AppGameKit Classic 2021.12.07 update released!

Welcome to the December update for AppGameKit Classic. The main focus has been to fix the Android exporting features:

Android

  • Android App Bundles - export updated to ensure certain media is not compressed when the APK is delivered
  • You can now target API level 30 for the Google Play Store

Physics

  • Fixed a memory leak caused by creating dynamic and kinematic bodies.

Tidy Up

  • Removed warning messages for deprecated commands such as EnableClearDepth and EnableClearColor.

Documenation

  • Updated documentation for the CreateMemblock command
  • IndexOf compiler error message updated

