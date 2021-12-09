Alpha 5.64 is out!

Hello survivors!
Happy holiday!
I have added horde annihilation rewards, high tier hordes will drop a jam-packed chest full of ammo and rare weapons. happy hunting!
I also added new build areas around the gate in zone 2 and a few other places, with a very nice view.
The widow maker is now in the game and you can only find it at the bottom of the silo
Stay safe
Alpha 5.64
- **Added Xmas decorations
- Added Xmas loot
- Fixed barnyard zone 2
- Added new buildable zones in zone 2
- Added large stone stairs platform in the stoneworks
- Added horde reward drops
- Server optimizations**
Changed files in this update