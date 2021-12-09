 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Road to Eden update for 9 December 2021

Alpha 5.64 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7841646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

Happy holiday!

I have added horde annihilation rewards, high tier hordes will drop a jam-packed chest full of ammo and rare weapons. happy hunting!

I also added new build areas around the gate in zone 2 and a few other places, with a very nice view.

The widow maker is now in the game and you can only find it at the bottom of the silo

Stay safe

Alpha 5.64

  • **Added Xmas decorations
  • Added Xmas loot
  • Fixed barnyard zone 2
  • Added new buildable zones in zone 2
  • Added large stone stairs platform in the stoneworks
  • Added horde reward drops
  • Server optimizations**

Changed files in this update

Road to Eden Content Depot 929061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.