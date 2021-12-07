Bug squashing adventure: Patch three

Time for some more bug fixes. This time we bring to you:
- A fix to cases where tiles and props that crossed zone boundaries were not hidden correctly by hide-volumes.
- An improvement so that pasting a slab, transitioning to another campaign, and pasting again now works as expected.
- You no longer get a unicode heart in the clipboard after pasting (the optimization that used to use this fact is no longer required)
- A fix to a case where exiting with un-applied campaign edits could cause an exception.
- A tweak to make the music and ambient drop-downs wider so that track names aren't cut off (we will make a robust solution in the future)
We'll be back tomorrow with more fixes.
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update