Season 01: Patch 05

Hello Miners,
Here it is, the final patch for Season 1 (unless something goes horribly wrong of course...but it always never does…). We have fixed several crashes, weapon issues and attempted to make Hiveguards aggressively guard again. But most importantly, clients can pet Hack-C again for that moral support.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
----Patch Notes:----
- Attempted fix for cascade particles LOD crash
- Fixed crash when late joining
- Potential fix for voice chat related crash during seamless travel
- Attempted PhysX crash fix
- Attempt to fix crash involving Corrosive Sludge Cannon particles
- Fix to Hollow Bough sometimes crashing during level generation
- Fixed crash occurring in Deep Dive end screen
- Fixed Patrol Bot movement logic when going from flying to rolling so it does not snap up and down
- Fixed a weakpoint on the Bulk Detonator that did not glow when hit
- Attempt to fix Hiveguard not being hostile after spawning, breaking the mission since it cannot be killed
- Deposit text now hides correctly for clients while the M.U.L.E. is being deployed
- Fixed a bug that caused holding a Transmitter Node while a Power Station is getting connected has a chance to change weapon view and prevent tool use
- Fixed a bug that caused the Transmitter Nodes to be out of sync when clients threw them at walls
- Fixed clients being unable to pet Hack-C
- Scoring Spaceball in the barrel hoop now only awards 1 point to prevent exploits
- Fixed a bug causing platform carving to let players see through the map
- Fixed a bug causing the gun to be drawn on top of pickaxe when you start pickaxing in the middle of a grapple
- Fixed a bug that caused Scout's Grappling Hook range indicator has trouble gauging grappling range
- Fixed the grappling hooks cooldown sound was not setup correctly, making it not respect audio settings
- Fixed a bug that caused Grapple Hook exit velocity server/client be to inconsistent
- Fixed a bug that caused Grappling Hook auto-switch setting to be non-functional
- Fixed a bug that made it look like the Scout was sprinting mid-air while grappling
- Readjusted tracers for all weapons so they don't start behind the barrel
- Fixed a bug that prevented Armor Breaking from working on some weapons
- Fixed a bug that caused Armor Breaking to not work against light armor
- Fixed a bug that caused Persistent Plasma OC to not work in multiplayer
- Fixed the Sludge Blast overclock for the Corrosive Sludge Cannon triggering muzzle and sound particle for each sludge fired, causing unnecessary performance loss.
- Fixed a typo in the Volatile Impact Mixture OC for the Corrosive Sludge Pump
- Fixed Corrosive Sludge Puddles heating up enemies without actually being on fire themselves
- Fixed a typo in the Neuro-Lasso OC for the LOK-1 Smart Rifle
- Fixed a bug that caused pickaxe power attack cooldown to display green numbers in the Equipment Terminal as the cooldown gets longer
- Fixed that Bosco's T5B Fast Regeneration mod's benefit was highlighted as a downside
- Fixed Bosco Rocket cooldown showing wrong upgrade number color
- Fixed Pickaxe power attack cooldown upgrade showing wrong upgrade number color
- Fixed a mismatch in text and speech when Mission Control congratulates the player on a promotion
- Fixed a typo in the description of the Heat property
- Fixed a bug with text on the Hacking Tool not being localizable
- Players can now see underscores in usernames with underscores ( _ ) in the mission complete screen
- Removed default binding from raw input. So raw input only handles PS4 and PS5 controllers, while Xbox controllers are still handled by XInput.
- Added DLC menu tab, which will let players preview DLC videos and go to store pages
Changed files in this update