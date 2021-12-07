 Skip to content

Paleon update for 7 December 2021

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7840857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Resource production limit system (now settlers stop mining and producing resources when the set limit is reached)
  • Adobe fence [Building]
  • Spinning wheel (for faster yarn crafting) [Crafter]
  • Displaying the total amount of food
  • Workshop [Crafter]

    Changes/Updates:
  • New sprite for adobe hut
  • Increased crafting time in the drop spindle
  • Hay is now required to craft adobe
  • Updated adobe and clay icons
  • Settlers now come less frequently, but in groups of 3-7 people
  • The game starts with 5 settlers
  • Updated look of farm plots
  • Farming plots can now only be built on ground
  • Removed power transmission system and mechanisms

