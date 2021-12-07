Paleon pre-Alpha 1.7.0

Features:
- Resource production limit system (now settlers stop mining and producing resources when the set limit is reached)
- Adobe fence [Building]
- Spinning wheel (for faster yarn crafting) [Crafter]
- Displaying the total amount of food
- Workshop [Crafter]
Changes/Updates:
- New sprite for adobe hut
- Increased crafting time in the drop spindle
- Hay is now required to craft adobe
- Updated adobe and clay icons
- Settlers now come less frequently, but in groups of 3-7 people
- The game starts with 5 settlers
- Updated look of farm plots
- Farming plots can now only be built on ground
- Removed power transmission system and mechanisms
