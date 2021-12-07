 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Third Crisis update for 7 December 2021

0.39.0 is now live on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 7840656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added two new animations for the Porn Actress route.
  • Added new animation for pre-existing Peitho Training content (Blowjob before Jenna

    enters the facility).
  • Added option to see futa/non-futa option of bar ending animations.
  • Modified Porn Actress House visuals.
  • Fixed close button of Tab Menu.
  • Fixed bug where the Streetwhore mission wasn’t completable because of a missing

    character.
  • Fixed Rats combat not finishing correctly when using Skip Mode to win the fight.
  • Fixed animations and Roast and Spit displaying the wrong button at the end.
  • Fixed broken boobs in a streetwhore scene.

Changed files in this update

Third Crisis x64 Depot 1260821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.