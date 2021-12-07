0.39.0 is now live on Steam!

- Added two new animations for the Porn Actress route.
- Added new animation for pre-existing Peitho Training content (Blowjob before Jenna
enters the facility).
- Added option to see futa/non-futa option of bar ending animations.
- Modified Porn Actress House visuals.
- Fixed close button of Tab Menu.
- Fixed bug where the Streetwhore mission wasn’t completable because of a missing
character.
- Fixed Rats combat not finishing correctly when using Skip Mode to win the fight.
- Fixed animations and Roast and Spit displaying the wrong button at the end.
- Fixed broken boobs in a streetwhore scene.
Changed files in this update