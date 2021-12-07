Update 1.4.7
Fixes:
-Fixed server performance to be more optimized
-Fixed some desync issues (please be sure to connect to the server near you)
-Fixed login issue "error already logged in"
-Fixed issue with accounts logging in
-Fixed doubling sync list data
-Fixed mail crashing
-Nerfed Crab "Tough Shell" passive on resistance 1/2
-Removed Crab Skill "Molten" and replaced it with "Counter stun"
-Nerfed gold gain in general
Improvements:
-Removed Armor from the entire game
-Now requires gold to remove a socket
-Increased character slots from 5 to 10
-Made the alien engineer and regular alien aggressive
-Increased Gore Gexp from 10k to 20k
-Removed Gore from dismantle
-Changed bounty quest to now give Gore
Changed files in this update