Dead Event update for 7 December 2021

Update 1.4.7

Build 7840499

Fixes:

-Fixed server performance to be more optimized

-Fixed some desync issues (please be sure to connect to the server near you)

-Fixed login issue "error already logged in"

-Fixed issue with accounts logging in

-Fixed doubling sync list data

-Fixed mail crashing

-Nerfed Crab "Tough Shell" passive on resistance 1/2

-Removed Crab Skill "Molten" and replaced it with "Counter stun"

-Nerfed gold gain in general

Improvements:

-Removed Armor from the entire game

-Now requires gold to remove a socket

-Increased character slots from 5 to 10

-Made the alien engineer and regular alien aggressive

-Increased Gore Gexp from 10k to 20k

-Removed Gore from dismantle

-Changed bounty quest to now give Gore

