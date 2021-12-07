Gameplay Mutators BETA 6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA patch improves several things, and takes care of a couple of issues.

We're slowly getting closer and closer to release, as so far the update has all the things I've wanted to implement.

I'd appreciate it if you folks tested the 'mutatorsupdate' branch out!

Version 1.3.0 BETA 6:

when dynamic rain is enabled, it's intensity and surface wetness increases over time, which leads to the background noise increasing over time, and the footsteps starting to sound "wet" gradually over time, instead of instantly

added the ability to enable rain, and force-disable rain for levels in the level editor

german, portuguese-brasil, spanish, turkish, russian localization updates

fixed the "load mags" tool using up a gadget weapon slot

fixed player-unbound actions being reset back to their default keys when starting the game

fixed an under-the-hood problem with the rain

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!