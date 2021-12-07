 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 7 December 2021

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.07.2021

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 7, 2021.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

12/7 23:00 – 12/8 02:00 PST

[Update]

  1. Special Log In Event
  2. Point Payback Bonus Event
  3. Upgraded! Skill Training Rush Week
  4. Let’s go! December 12 Wins Challenge

[Reward]

  • RC Car Driver Event

    Users who pulled RC Car (PET) from Pet Kennels during the event period (11/24 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special RC Car Controller Backpack.

  • Ranked Challenge Event

    Users who finished at least 7 Ranked Mode matches during the event period (12/1 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items

  • FS Platinum Card Purchase Event

    Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of FS Platinum cards they purchased during the event period (12/1 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST)

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

