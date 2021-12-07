Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.07.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 7, 2021.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
12/7 23:00 – 12/8 02:00 PST
[Update]
- Special Log In Event
- Point Payback Bonus Event
- Upgraded! Skill Training Rush Week
- Let’s go! December 12 Wins Challenge
[Reward]
-
RC Car Driver Event
Users who pulled RC Car (PET) from Pet Kennels during the event period (11/24 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special RC Car Controller Backpack.
-
Ranked Challenge Event
Users who finished at least 7 Ranked Mode matches during the event period (12/1 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items
-
FS Platinum Card Purchase Event
Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of FS Platinum cards they purchased during the event period (12/1 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST)
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch