Waifus Smash update for 7 December 2021

Update 1.0.5 free movement mode added, Yuma boss bug fixes

Build 7839526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we just added the new update that fixes:

  1. Game stucking when you can defeat Yuma the first time you meet her.

    For anyone who falls into this case, please update and check if you can continue the game, in another case that may cause it to be stuck forever, you need to start the game over again or send us your save file and we will try to fix it for you.
  2. We added a new mode "Free movement" where you can move your character freely without beat hitting.

    For any issue, please contact us in the community:

    https://steamcommunity.com/app/1602490/discussions/0/3198115500352049000/

