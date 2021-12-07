Build 1.9.2 - Quick Fixes

Today's build includes some quick fixes for issues reported by the community:
- Moving a placed object (like a painting) from the top level of your home will no longer cause the object to disappear.
- Added two additional placement spots above the second story door of the Champion's Home.
- Fixed a bug that caused the T-Section Stone Tower to not correctly delete when attempting to delete it.
- Fixed a bug that caused an erroneous red footprint to sometimes appear in your town.
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com
- My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios
- Discord Channel: discord.gg/soedesco
Changed files in this update