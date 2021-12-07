 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HammerHelm update for 7 December 2021

Build 1.9.2 - Quick Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7839309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build includes some quick fixes for issues reported by the community:

  • Moving a placed object (like a painting) from the top level of your home will no longer cause the object to disappear.
  • Added two additional placement spots above the second story door of the Champion's Home.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the T-Section Stone Tower to not correctly delete when attempting to delete it.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an erroneous red footprint to sometimes appear in your town.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@hammerhelm.com

Changed files in this update

HammerHelm Content Depot 664001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.