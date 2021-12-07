We are releasing a new build with a lot of bug fixes. This includes both Art and Programming fixes. Thank you for your continued support.
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 1 update for 7 December 2021
Patch Notes: December 7, 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656031
- Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656032
- Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656033
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update