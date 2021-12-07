 Skip to content

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 1 update for 7 December 2021

Patch Notes: December 7, 2021

We are releasing a new build with a lot of bug fixes. This includes both Art and Programming fixes. Thank you for your continued support.

