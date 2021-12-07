-Fixed a bug that could break the menu Q button when swapping between controller and keyboard play.
-Fixed a bug that would teleport you to the first Angelus when using Warp home.
-Improved visuals on some of the distant objects
-Some buttons in menus needed sprucing up.
-Fixed a bug where the controller B button would bring up a menu during placement mode.
Lux: The Journey update for 7 December 2021
December Fixes & Improvements
