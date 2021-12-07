 Skip to content

Lux: The Journey update for 7 December 2021

December Fixes & Improvements

December Fixes & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7838729

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that could break the menu Q button when swapping between controller and keyboard play.

-Fixed a bug that would teleport you to the first Angelus when using Warp home.

-Improved visuals on some of the distant objects

-Some buttons in menus needed sprucing up.

-Fixed a bug where the controller B button would bring up a menu during placement mode.

