Add the specific information of casualties and repair the text！！
If you encounter any problems, please forgive and give feedback!
Historical update log：https://steamcommunity.com/games/1674890/announcements/detail/3088900581943615228
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Add the specific information of casualties and repair the text！！
If you encounter any problems, please forgive and give feedback!
Historical update log：https://steamcommunity.com/games/1674890/announcements/detail/3088900581943615228
Changed files in this update