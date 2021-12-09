 Skip to content

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 9 December 2021

Update information（9.12.2021）

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" has been delivered.

The contents of this update are as follows.

Content updated in this version

  • You can now select "トライルール" (try rules) for two-player games and internet games (friend matches).

    In the try rule, you can win by a method* () **other than the normal victory conditions of "points" and "take the opponent's king".

  • You win when you can point your king to the position of the opponent's king (first move: 5a, second move: 5i).

Thank you for your continued support of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd.

E-MAIL: support@silverstar.co.jp

