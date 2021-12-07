- You can no longer get offered a junk trade bonus for a contact where you've already collected enough.
- Fixed a bug with the rent at Cheap Hotel.
- Fixed Inside or out? occasionally having no available options.
- Fixed the Outerwear slot sometimes getting locked on.
- Fixed Cyberchurch occasionally having no options.
- More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.
cyberpunkdreams update for 7 December 2021
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
