cyberpunkdreams update for 7 December 2021

Bugfix release

cyberpunkdreams update for 7 December 2021 · Build 7838558

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can no longer get offered a junk trade bonus for a contact where you've already collected enough.
  • Fixed a bug with the rent at Cheap Hotel.
  • Fixed Inside or out? occasionally having no available options.
  • Fixed the Outerwear slot sometimes getting locked on.
  • Fixed Cyberchurch occasionally having no options.
  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

