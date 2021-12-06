Update - saving fix

Hi :)
- i added a new death animation for all enemies
-after when you kill if you forget get trophies from bodies, now after load will show up as a graves.
-now, after your death all prices for your head will be canceled.
-now, every npc with a new quest will have an exclamation mark above their heads
-items and npcs (to kill) will not be visible until you take quest, that is related to it.
-i added main chests for resources, that allows you collect resources from you outposts from far. Chests are available in command center
And the most important:
I rewrote whole save/load system. Save files are now compressed. Game load faster, but save make little lag when save. And no more corrupted files!
I could have missed some variable or something. Let me know how works :)
Changed files in this update