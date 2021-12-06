 Skip to content

Bandit the game update for 6 December 2021

Update - saving fix

Update - saving fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7838023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi :)

  • i added a new death animation for all enemies

    -after when you kill if you forget get trophies from bodies, now after load will show up as a graves.

    -now, after your death all prices for your head will be canceled.

    -now, every npc with a new quest will have an exclamation mark above their heads

    -items and npcs (to kill) will not be visible until you take quest, that is related to it.

    -i added main chests for resources, that allows you collect resources from you outposts from far. Chests are available in command center

    And the most important:

    I rewrote whole save/load system. Save files are now compressed. Game load faster, but save make little lag when save. And no more corrupted files!

    I could have missed some variable or something. Let me know how works :)

