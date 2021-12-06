Fight Knight Patch 3

bugfixes
- fixed bug where "buddha" mode could be stuck enabled after sparring
- fixed bug where pressing F4 crashed the game
- fixed lvl4 gauntlet causing a softlock on lvl6 boss
- fixed "slimed" state persisting through encounters
- fixed bug with rivali 1 encounter in round 2
- fixed overly loud dullahand sfx sometimes on spawn
- fixed nightwatch crest not always being given
- fixed lvl5 gauntlet not interacting with specialty glyph in round 2
- fixed poise glyph making it very impossible to die at 0hp
changes/additions
- set fps limit to "144" by default in settings, previously was "unlimited". This should improve performance for new players. if you experience high GPU usage playing, please try this in the accessibility options
- gave lvl6 gauntlet some new features and toned down camera snapping
- increased lvl3 gauntlet movespeed in dungeon to default
