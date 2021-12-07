Hotfix 1.0.14.88121

- Significantly optimized rendering of distant terrain, allowing the effect of increased performance from higher FOV settings to be applied generally.
- Updated instances of envirosuit variants having an incorrect physics material set.
- Improved functionality of electronic wire placement around structures.
- Improved ability to place electrical wires on the Desert Exploration mission.
- Improved collision on the Riverlands Expedition path blocker.
- Updated character level limit to 99.
- Updated translated game text for multiple languages.
- Increased detection area for 'Make your way over the Rock' in the Riverlands Expedition as it was not always possible to trigger the next quest step.
- Fixed issue where after being revived by another player, you could lose items stored in slots provided by backpack and module slots.
- Fixed issue where players could unlock the extractor blueprint outside of extraction missions.
- Fixed issue where Antibiotic Medicines did not always remove Food Poisoning.
- Fixed issue where Antiparasitic Medicines did not always remove Dysentry.
- Fixed issue where dead players could have duplicate envirosuits.
- Fixed issue displaying tooltip information for items granted by talents.
- Fixed issue preventing some players from completing the Arctic Expedition Faction Mission.
- Fixed issue where Cave Distance Travelled accolade was being awarded incorrectly.
- Fixed Workshop Shengong Knife that pointed to incorrect variant.
- Fixed issue where Avalanche: Expedition mission could not be completed at the powering the laser step.
- Fixed issue with Creamed Corn providing a +75% Max Stamina instead of +75 Max Stamina.
- Fixed issue where several talents had identical names.
- Fixed issue with the Deployable Engineering talent providing a slower crafting speed rather than a faster one.
- Fixed description on Well Laid Fire talent which was poorly describing the fuel usage of campfires.
- Fixed issue with stats on the Ghillie suit pieces which made players more attractive to animals instead of less visible.
- Fixed issue with text on the backpack description.
- Fixed issue where the XP reward message on killing a Buffalo incorrectly called it a Cougar.
- Added some missing mission dialogue to several missions.
- Fixed issue with Arctic: Expedition mission where after clearing the obstacle, moving beyond it wouldn't progress the mission.
- Reduced extractor fuel usage. It now requires 3 biofuel cans to mine 100 exotics.
- Fixed issue where extractor generator/effects would continue even once the deposit was exhausted.
- Fixed issue where the extractor would continue to try start, even if no fuel was available.
