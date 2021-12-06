 Skip to content

Dirge update for 6 December 2021

v0.1.5.0 Happy Holidays for all your update needs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.5.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-141-3625

Game Balance

  • Bullet casings, item drops, and minions should no longer be visible in Shadow Realm.
  • Jumping now requires stamina and you no longer regenerate stamina in the air.
  • Lowered Tenome damage
  • Flashlights drain the battery at ½ the rate.
  • Lowered minion spawn rates to a more manageable amount.

Additions

  • Updated to Unreal Engine 4.27
  • Your own location and teammate's locations are now on the Map!
  • Added flashlight icon to the HUD so you know when your flashlight is on or off.
  • Added battery % number next to battery icon so you can more clearly see how much battery you have.
  • Added trap arm/disarm icon for cursor.
  • Impact VFX occurs with melee as it does with gun shots.
  • Added more interaction text when you can't do certain things
  • Added crash reporting logging tool to hopefully send us logs if players crash.
  • Changes to Game Settings (Mouse sensitivity, Help Text, etc.) now persist between game loads.

Improvements

  • Spectators no longer zoom around so fast by default, they move at the same speed as when you play but you have unlimited sprint to zoom around fast like before.
  • Removed Q and E bindings as Down and Up on Spectators as it conflicted with Q for Ping. Up and Down are now mapped to Z and X.
  • Twigs and branches outside now have sounds.
  • Improved the animations for holding and firing pistols.
  • When no servers found, there is now a Discord suggestion as well.
  • Rewrote verbiage of "You can't melee while you melee" to be a little more clear.
  • Organized the inventory by categories and added weapons to the list as well.
  • Ping indicator is better sized and disappears as you get closer so you can see what was actually pinged.
  • You no longer have to jump to open the attic.

Fixes

  • Fixed orientation issues with handgun spawn locations.
  • Character customizations now follow realm visibility rules.
  • Fixed issues regarding the spawning of items for Ashes to Ashes and Illuminate the Shrine tasks.
  • Fixed bug where {index} was shown for Kill the Revenant.
  • Fixed map issues when in crypt.
  • Fixed game breaking bug where looting 2 candles from a corpse only gave you 1.
  • Added different checks to address the stuck in reloading bug.
  • Fixed bug where AutoDetect button in Video Settings wouldn't update resolution changes.
  • Hid logo and Early Access text outside the Main Menu if the resolution was too low.
  • Player list in lobby can scroll for low resolutions.
  • Fixed issue where Master Bedroom fireplace was incorrectly labeled as Spiral Stair
  • Fixed issue where opening/closing menus would change music track.
  • Spirits sapping animation improved to look less broke.
  • Fixed issue where picking up ammo or notes could be heard across the map.

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
