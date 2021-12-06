v0.1.5.0 Happy Holidays for all your update needs

Version: 0.1.5.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-141-3625
Game Balance
- Bullet casings, item drops, and minions should no longer be visible in Shadow Realm.
- Jumping now requires stamina and you no longer regenerate stamina in the air.
- Lowered Tenome damage
- Flashlights drain the battery at ½ the rate.
- Lowered minion spawn rates to a more manageable amount.
Additions
- Updated to Unreal Engine 4.27
- Your own location and teammate's locations are now on the Map!
- Added flashlight icon to the HUD so you know when your flashlight is on or off.
- Added battery % number next to battery icon so you can more clearly see how much battery you have.
- Added trap arm/disarm icon for cursor.
- Impact VFX occurs with melee as it does with gun shots.
- Added more interaction text when you can't do certain things
- Added crash reporting logging tool to hopefully send us logs if players crash.
- Changes to Game Settings (Mouse sensitivity, Help Text, etc.) now persist between game loads.
Improvements
- Spectators no longer zoom around so fast by default, they move at the same speed as when you play but you have unlimited sprint to zoom around fast like before.
- Removed Q and E bindings as Down and Up on Spectators as it conflicted with Q for Ping. Up and Down are now mapped to Z and X.
- Twigs and branches outside now have sounds.
- Improved the animations for holding and firing pistols.
- When no servers found, there is now a Discord suggestion as well.
- Rewrote verbiage of "You can't melee while you melee" to be a little more clear.
- Organized the inventory by categories and added weapons to the list as well.
- Ping indicator is better sized and disappears as you get closer so you can see what was actually pinged.
- You no longer have to jump to open the attic.
Fixes
- Fixed orientation issues with handgun spawn locations.
- Character customizations now follow realm visibility rules.
- Fixed issues regarding the spawning of items for Ashes to Ashes and Illuminate the Shrine tasks.
- Fixed bug where {index} was shown for Kill the Revenant.
- Fixed map issues when in crypt.
- Fixed game breaking bug where looting 2 candles from a corpse only gave you 1.
- Added different checks to address the stuck in reloading bug.
- Fixed bug where AutoDetect button in Video Settings wouldn't update resolution changes.
- Hid logo and Early Access text outside the Main Menu if the resolution was too low.
- Player list in lobby can scroll for low resolutions.
- Fixed issue where Master Bedroom fireplace was incorrectly labeled as Spiral Stair
- Fixed issue where opening/closing menus would change music track.
- Spirits sapping animation improved to look less broke.
- Fixed issue where picking up ammo or notes could be heard across the map.
Changed depots in staging branch