Bean and Nothingness update for 6 December 2021

Patch Notes -- Dec 6

Gameplay

  • Frozen bombs no longer explode when running into another bomb
  • Trying to move while being held now causes you to turn instead
  • Switches no longer do anything when a puzzle is in the "completed" state
  • Objects held by vines now have their visual position properly updated when that vine is frozen by an ice monster being pulled in by a different vine
  • "Exit" popup no longer shows up when entering a puzzle you previously warped out of
  • Slowed down the page-turn animation on the recipe books a bit

Puzzles

  • "pillars and blocks": Fixed an unintended solution.
  • "friendly neighbors": Fixed an unintended solution.
  • "and don't come back": Substantially reworked.

