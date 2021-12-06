Patch Notes -- Dec 6

Gameplay
- Frozen bombs no longer explode when running into another bomb
- Trying to move while being held now causes you to turn instead
- Switches no longer do anything when a puzzle is in the "completed" state
- Objects held by vines now have their visual position properly updated when that vine is frozen by an ice monster being pulled in by a different vine
- "Exit" popup no longer shows up when entering a puzzle you previously warped out of
- Slowed down the page-turn animation on the recipe books a bit
Puzzles
- "pillars and blocks": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "friendly neighbors": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "and don't come back": Substantially reworked.
Changed files in this update