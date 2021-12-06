120621 Shield Cat Build

Howdy! Coming at you today with a new build of Shield Cat! This update focuses mainly on finishing up the Abandoned Mine stage, which is now complete (except for the boss is not yet present.) To celebrate, I'm letting everyone test out the cave! However, if you're using the Playtest Build, you'll have to fulfill some requirements in-game to get in. Speak to Roxy in-game to the west of the O'Fox shop to find out more. Again, if you're using the full version, you do not need to do anything extra!

Here are all the changes that are in this build:

===== NEW =====

There are now arrow dudes in the cave! They're more aggressive than other enemies I've put in so far, so be careful!

A new puzzle type has been added! Keep an eye out for light-beam puzzles in the cave.

The game will now attempt to validate it's install on startup. If a file required to run the game is missing, the game will produce an error saying which file is missing instead of simply crashing.

Added a small jingle when you solve a puzzle, open a door etc, making my statement of "it's not Zelda I swear" even less valid than before.

A debug function was added that destroys all enemies on screen.

A new option has been added to disable extra visual effects. For now, it's limited to distortion effects on the screen as well as the glow on the new line puzzles.

===== IMPROVED =====

Lance's interactions with diagonal walls has been fixed and modified to be more consistent with his interaction with straight walls.

This change to wall collision also allows you to have more speed when spinning against walls than you did before. Walls will no longer slow you down by touching them.

Opening and closing the map screen now has an animation to it.

===== CHANGED =====

The cave has been expanded more. Please don't get lost in it!

Changed how the minimap updates. Now it updates based on the center position of the camera, rather than where Lance is positioned.

You now have 2.5 seconds (up from 2 seconds) to hit another enemy to keep a combo going.

Lance's invincibility after being hit by an enemy attack has been reduced.

Lance's hitstun time has also been reduced.

Blur (of any kind) is no longer applied when using the palette-based retro shaders (it just made the edges of the screen look like soup.)

Following this change and the addition of the toggle to disable special effects, special effects are now also disabled when using the palette-based retro shaders (for additional visual clarity.)

===== BUG FIXES =====

Fixed a bug where Lance could still attack enemies which were doing their death animation.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash if you used the gamepad and then unplugged that gamepad while text-based control prompts were on screen.

Fixed trailing NULL characters being written to configuration and save data (this version of the game will automatically remove them when they're saved again.)

Fixed a bug where Lance's abilities could hit an enemy that was supposed to be invincible.

Fixed a bug where hitting an enemy would initiate the pre-combo meter without initiating the countdown to reset it (allowing you to start a combo much later than intended.)

An update to Gamemaker Studio 2 fixed a bug with text rendering on certain fonts at certain sizes.

Fixed some drawing issues in the menu related to subpixel drawing.

Fixed a frame stutter issue when going between certain stages from the game dynamically preloading language data.

Fixed a bug where healing items would not actually heal Lance.

Pressing the cancel button when talking to Roxy no longer has a chance to crash the game.

Fixed a bug where the game would attempt to show a map in areas where there wasn't one.

Fixed a bug where O'Fox would say he didn't have bombs when he was selling them.

Fixed a bug where Fish Scales were not counted right on the file select screen or pause menu.

Thank you!

Thank you to the following supporters and everyone who makes this possible!

@buny, ARKYmouse, Ahty Squeegee, Ahundred, Shadow8t4, Alicia Goranson, Arron Savage, Barbara Fregia, BenTheDragon, Bizarre Machinist, Better Days, David Wolfpaw, Caliburn Absolute, Circlingnugget, Clover Arizona, Vix-N, Panda, Dizmus, Emoney Bromine, Erica 'digifox' Kovac, Cloud Hop, Fao, FaultBat, Flake, FoxyDude, Nutalie Frost, Galuade, Gri, Goronhead, Holly 'Frinkel' Lotor, JD Laclede, Jack O'Connor, Jammy, Joanna Jones, Johann Pfaffinger, João Marcos, Just Dave, Jyrki, Kaylex Deer, Hulex Fox, Kirbizard, Krazinsky, Trash, LF, LexiTheTT, Lorxus, Luna, Luna Hyena, Durk Vash, phantomsqueaks, Mark Cope, Marlyn, Mello the Ferret, Mewsterious Mew, Nenekiri Bookwyrm, Axel Husky, NovaSquirrel, Nuck, Alec M. / Ultimatum Warrior / Nova Crystal Inc, Philip Garzieri, Raegal Boggart, Ryunohito, Cam D'Arcy, Saxxon Fox, Scylla-Leeezard, Ansel Geisel, Sefris, Spyduck, Spoony Doodle, Carlis A. Moore., Stitch The626th, Susan Tolias, Swirlate, Tala Cuthbert, Tarocco, Tarsus Endri, Techfur, Upscale Furry Trash, DJ Otters, Vectrobe, Vivee, William 'Kenku' Swiftfoot, Xkeeper, breakthetargets, khr, meerm, megaRammy, morgan indrora gangwere, raine, wulfy83, ☀️

Now that the cave is done, I can turn my attention to the Autumn Grove and finishing up the village. We're getting closer to that Chapter 1 demo!