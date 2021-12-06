(Attempt) Fix the store not showing in the main menu and blocking the interface.

Today's challenge daily card was incorrectly saved to the store causing the interface to freeze. We have made the changes so that there are no more mistakes in the future.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Today's challenge daily card was incorrectly saved to the store causing the interface to freeze. We have made the changes so that there are no more mistakes in the future.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Changed files in this update