Amazing Fix update for 6 December 2021

(Attempt) Fix the store not showing in the main menu and blocking the interface.

Build 7837566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's challenge daily card was incorrectly saved to the store causing the interface to freeze. We have made the changes so that there are no more mistakes in the future.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Amazing Fix Content Depot 1476761
