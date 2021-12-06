 Skip to content

Let's Puzzle update for 6 December 2021

Update 1.1 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I would like to introduce you to two new features that have been added to Let's Puzzle:

  • Mosaic Puzzles: You will now be able to play puzzles where all pieces will have the same shape. This way even the best of you will meet their limits.

  • Animated Puzzles: In this patch I implemented 2 puzzles that already include animated images. If you are interested in the way this feature will evolve I reccomend checking out puzzles with the "Animated" Category. I will slowly add more images in mini-patches that will support animations/effects.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some people would see a warped image caused by miscalculations in the puzzle piece shaders
  • Fixed a bug regarding the lobby menu where a lobby would show up multiple times when refreshing
  • Fixed a bug where a saved game could only be resumed after restarting the game
  • Fixed a bug where players would not recceive the achivement for solving a 1000-piece puzzle.

Coming Soon:

  • Custom Animated Puzzles
  • Puzzles with randomly rotated pieces
  • New achivements

And as always:

Thank you so much for playing my game ːsteamhappyː

