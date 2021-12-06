Update 1.1 Released

In this update I would like to introduce you to two new features that have been added to Let's Puzzle:
-
Mosaic Puzzles: You will now be able to play puzzles where all pieces will have the same shape. This way even the best of you will meet their limits.
-
Animated Puzzles: In this patch I implemented 2 puzzles that already include animated images. If you are interested in the way this feature will evolve I reccomend checking out puzzles with the "Animated" Category. I will slowly add more images in mini-patches that will support animations/effects.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where some people would see a warped image caused by miscalculations in the puzzle piece shaders
- Fixed a bug regarding the lobby menu where a lobby would show up multiple times when refreshing
- Fixed a bug where a saved game could only be resumed after restarting the game
- Fixed a bug where players would not recceive the achivement for solving a 1000-piece puzzle.
Coming Soon:
- Custom Animated Puzzles
- Puzzles with randomly rotated pieces
- New achivements
And as always:
Thank you so much for playing my game ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update