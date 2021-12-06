 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 6 December 2021

InDev Patch Notes 0.05.09

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

InDev patch notes 0.05.09

Fixed Screws for Window_01_Large_B

Fixed Curtains

Fixed text issue on windows in the Building Catalogue

Fixed Small Traditional Windows loading in the incorrect mesh

Fixed plasterboard placement for both 0.2m No-Fines frames

Slimmed down placement colliders on plasterboard to try and solve some placement issues

Fixed a bunch of No-Fines collider sizes which prevented plasterboard placement in specific situations

Fixed Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags found in the world acting weirdly when placed in WheelBarrow

Removed Cloth physics from Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags

Fixed No-Fines collider resizing on placement, which would allow for No-Fines to be placed overlapping one another

Fixed Green & White Tall (Small) window issues

Fixed missing Staining on Traditional windows

Fixed missing glass on small (medium) Traditional window

Fixed max order number for Roof Frames in the Building Catalogue

Cheers,

Greg

Changed depots in indev branch

View more data in app history for build 7837374
Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
