InDev patch notes 0.05.09
Fixed Screws for Window_01_Large_B
Fixed Curtains
Fixed text issue on windows in the Building Catalogue
Fixed Small Traditional Windows loading in the incorrect mesh
Fixed plasterboard placement for both 0.2m No-Fines frames
Slimmed down placement colliders on plasterboard to try and solve some placement issues
Fixed a bunch of No-Fines collider sizes which prevented plasterboard placement in specific situations
Fixed Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags found in the world acting weirdly when placed in WheelBarrow
Removed Cloth physics from Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags
Fixed No-Fines collider resizing on placement, which would allow for No-Fines to be placed overlapping one another
Fixed Green & White Tall (Small) window issues
Fixed missing Staining on Traditional windows
Fixed missing glass on small (medium) Traditional window
Fixed max order number for Roof Frames in the Building Catalogue
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch