A new hero joins your ranks welcome: Ten'Shi
A Myth… a Legend… Master of Masters… and wielder of all powers.
Ten'Shi is the epitome of wisdom and power combined. His mere existence makes the Kingdom tremble. And don't even think of getting him angry…
Join the battle along his side and set your strategy to crush your enemies.
For the Kingdom!
Kingdom Rush update for 16 December 2021
This year Kingdom Rush has turned 10 and the gift is for you!
A new hero joins your ranks welcome: Ten'Shi
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update