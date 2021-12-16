 Skip to content

Kingdom Rush update for 16 December 2021

This year Kingdom Rush has turned 10 and the gift is for you!

Build 7837359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hero joins your ranks welcome: Ten'Shi

A Myth… a Legend… Master of Masters… and wielder of all powers.

Ten'Shi is the epitome of wisdom and power combined. His mere existence makes the Kingdom tremble. And don't even think of getting him angry…

Join the battle along his side and set your strategy to crush your enemies.

For the Kingdom!

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 246421
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 246422
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 246423
  • Loading history…
