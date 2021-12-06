 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 6 December 2021

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.121: Enriching Progress

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • New Features:

    • Implement Rich Presence. When in-game, Steam Client will now display highest level reached with current pilot, and will also display total amount of Prestige earned if at least one pilot has been retired.

  • Improvements:

    • Remastered label icons for indicator gauges.

  • Bugfixes:

    • Fix error in HUD initialization.
    • Upgrade Unity Input System package to version 1.1.1 to address Unity bug where device change events were not being raised.
    • Upgrade Unity Input System package to version 1.2.0 to address Unity regression in 1.1.1 where polling Input Action for axis in FixedUpdate() was not working.

