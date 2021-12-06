Update notes for Dec 06

Major
- Fixed car wheel physics (oversteering, uncontrolled slipping, helpless counter steering etc). Also updated all tuned tires to reflect the changes.
- Updated RaceTrack - now it's a bit bumpy and tilted on turns.
- Added feature to auto reduce visual quality when FPS is low (i.e. decrease screen resolution, quality level, disable post-processing and all kind of reflections).
Minor
- Updated car collisions (Visual and performance improvements).
- Traffic drivers are ready to connect the race only if they are driving co-lane and were not affected by any incidents.
- Added explicit message when out of road to press "Return to road" key :)
- Fixed issue with screen resolution which was not saved/restored. Limited screen resolutions to only supported set.
- Updated DragStrip - made it a bit bumpy too.
- Added general setting "Enable Post-Processing" to "Advanced" menu to toggle all the post-processing in one place (Disable for better performance).
- Moved "Keyboard/Steering Sensitivity" to "Keyboard" menu from "Advanced".
- Updated all Quality presets. Even "Very low" quality is still playable with better performance.
