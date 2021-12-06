 Skip to content

Traffic Chase update for 6 December 2021

Update notes for Dec 06

Major

  1. Fixed car wheel physics (oversteering, uncontrolled slipping, helpless counter steering etc). Also updated all tuned tires to reflect the changes.
  2. Updated RaceTrack - now it's a bit bumpy and tilted on turns.
  3. Added feature to auto reduce visual quality when FPS is low (i.e. decrease screen resolution, quality level, disable post-processing and all kind of reflections).

Minor

  1. Updated car collisions (Visual and performance improvements).
  2. Traffic drivers are ready to connect the race only if they are driving co-lane and were not affected by any incidents.
  3. Added explicit message when out of road to press "Return to road" key :)
  4. Fixed issue with screen resolution which was not saved/restored. Limited screen resolutions to only supported set.
  6. Updated DragStrip - made it a bit bumpy too.
  7. Added general setting "Enable Post-Processing" to "Advanced" menu to toggle all the post-processing in one place (Disable for better performance).
  8. Moved "Keyboard/Steering Sensitivity" to "Keyboard" menu from "Advanced".
  9. Updated all Quality presets. Even "Very low" quality is still playable with better performance.

