 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 6 December 2021

Patch notes 12/6/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7837114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few issues that can occur when loading older character files, introduced by yesterday's patch

  • The variable LandingAnimationEnabled was discontinued (the same functionality is now replicated using CancelAttackOnLand- we've now swapped the variables for you automatically.)
  • Usage of the frame action "Set Velocity to Input Direction" was causing files to parse incorrectly, resulting in partially loaded characters.

Slightly adjusted hitlag

  • The attacking player experiences slightly fewer "freeze" frames of hit lag when their attack lands.
  • This helps counteract the small landing lag that has now been added across all characters.

Changed files in this update

Smack Studio (Early Access) Content Depot 1739301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.