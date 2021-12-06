Patch notes 12/6/21

Fixed a few issues that can occur when loading older character files, introduced by yesterday's patch
- The variable LandingAnimationEnabled was discontinued (the same functionality is now replicated using CancelAttackOnLand- we've now swapped the variables for you automatically.)
- Usage of the frame action "Set Velocity to Input Direction" was causing files to parse incorrectly, resulting in partially loaded characters.
Slightly adjusted hitlag
- The attacking player experiences slightly fewer "freeze" frames of hit lag when their attack lands.
- This helps counteract the small landing lag that has now been added across all characters.
Changed files in this update