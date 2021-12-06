Hotfix 0.7.0.16 - Custom Map Markers & More Fast Travel Destinations

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE-COMPATIBLE
MAIN CHANGES
- Verren can now give you a ride to some additional destinations: the Ralph & Sons Inn, the Rotten Willow Tavern and the Oaken Barrel Brewery. You’ll need to discover these places first though.
- Added an option to place markers on the global map.
- It’s now possible to use a waterskin to pour water over yourself or surrounding tiles. This feature can be used to extinguish flames and reduce the duration of Burning.
BALANCE
- Traveling with Verren now skips time in the same manner as does sleeping in a tavern: it will increase Hunger and Thirst, improve Bodypart Condition, although it won’t grant Vigor or improve Morale and Sanity. The amount of skipped time depends on the travelled distance.
- The composition of ambushes and random brigand groups is now more diverse.
- Block Power now scales with Strength rather than the character’s level. Starting Block Power was reduced.
- Tweaked Pyromancy spells’ damage in accordance with the updated armor system.
- Rebalanced secret rooms: their loot now scales with a dungeon’s level. Overall they’ll provide you with much more money and valuables. High tier unique items no longer spawn in low level dungeons’ secret rooms.
- Rebalanced Hunger and Thirst: reduced Hunger and Thirst gain from traversing tiles, skipping a turn, and attacking. Increased Hunger and Thirst gain from the Rest mode and casting spells. Reduced Thirst gain from shouting.
- Reduced items’ Durability loss from Wetness by 25%.
- All characters start the game with Peasant Shoes instead of Travelling Shoes.
- The Hazzun Celestial Sphere no longer grants the effects of Elusiveness and Vigor.
- Reduced the chance to ruin a pelt with Slashing Damage (slightly), Piercing Damage (significantly), and Crushing Damage (significantly).
- Reduced the influence of the wilderness factor on enemy and animals’ spawn rates: very low wilderness will no longer result in completely empty tiles.
- The duration of Burning can now be reduced by skipping a turn (the same mechanic as with freeing yourself from Ensnarement).
- The speed of reducing the duration of Ensnarement by skipping a turn is now also affected by Agility.
FIXES
- Removed the possibility of finding additional copies of already acquired artifacts.
- Fixed the error in the fog of war calculations that sometimes allowed revealing tiles through walls upon entering a dungeon.
- Fixed the incorrect trajectory for chopped heads.
- Fixed the combination of Saiga Horns and Lentil Soup appearing in containers more often than it should.
- Fixed “Seize the Initiative” always hitting its target when used with a ranged weapon.
- Fixed “Endurance Training” not triggering under certain circumstances.
- Removed the possibility of selling unidentified and cursed items to regular traders. Cursed items can still be sold to a certain NPC that was added in one of the previous hotfixes.
- Fixed enemies abandoning the chase quicker than expected.
- Increased the number of turns required for transitioning from the Territorial state to Hostile.
- Fixed incorrect formatting of the pawnbroker's opening line.
- Fixed Magic Resistance affecting Rending Resistance.
- Traders should no longer move around while you trade with them.
- Removed the possibility of repeating the dialogue about the brewery with Odar, preventing repeated Reputation loss from choosing certain lines.
- The dog at the mill no longer complains about the weather or tells you to move out of the way.
- Birds will now fly away if you miss a shot at them.
- Fixed some containers in houses not having an owner.
- Fixed the crash caused by opening a new container without closing the previous one.
- Fixed the possibility of moving around while sleeping.
- Fixed Two-Handed Swords’ treatises unlocking incorrect passives.
