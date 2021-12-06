 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 6 December 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.16 - Custom Map Markers & More Fast Travel Destinations

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE-COMPATIBLE

MAIN CHANGES

  • Verren can now give you a ride to some additional destinations: the Ralph & Sons Inn, the Rotten Willow Tavern and the Oaken Barrel Brewery. You’ll need to discover these places first though.
  • Added an option to place markers on the global map.
  • It’s now possible to use a waterskin to pour water over yourself or surrounding tiles. This feature can be used to extinguish flames and reduce the duration of Burning.

BALANCE

  • Traveling with Verren now skips time in the same manner as does sleeping in a tavern: it will increase Hunger and Thirst, improve Bodypart Condition, although it won’t grant Vigor or improve Morale and Sanity. The amount of skipped time depends on the travelled distance.
  • The composition of ambushes and random brigand groups is now more diverse.
  • Block Power now scales with Strength rather than the character’s level. Starting Block Power was reduced.
  • Tweaked Pyromancy spells’ damage in accordance with the updated armor system.
  • Rebalanced secret rooms: their loot now scales with a dungeon’s level. Overall they’ll provide you with much more money and valuables. High tier unique items no longer spawn in low level dungeons’ secret rooms.
  • Rebalanced Hunger and Thirst: reduced Hunger and Thirst gain from traversing tiles, skipping a turn, and attacking. Increased Hunger and Thirst gain from the Rest mode and casting spells. Reduced Thirst gain from shouting.
  • Reduced items’ Durability loss from Wetness by 25%.
  • All characters start the game with Peasant Shoes instead of Travelling Shoes.
  • The Hazzun Celestial Sphere no longer grants the effects of Elusiveness and Vigor.
  • Reduced the chance to ruin a pelt with Slashing Damage (slightly), Piercing Damage (significantly), and Crushing Damage (significantly).
  • Reduced the influence of the wilderness factor on enemy and animals’ spawn rates: very low wilderness will no longer result in completely empty tiles.
  • The duration of Burning can now be reduced by skipping a turn (the same mechanic as with freeing yourself from Ensnarement).
  • The speed of reducing the duration of Ensnarement by skipping a turn is now also affected by Agility.

FIXES

  • Removed the possibility of finding additional copies of already acquired artifacts.
  • Fixed the error in the fog of war calculations that sometimes allowed revealing tiles through walls upon entering a dungeon.
  • Fixed the incorrect trajectory for chopped heads.
  • Fixed the combination of Saiga Horns and Lentil Soup appearing in containers more often than it should.
  • Fixed “Seize the Initiative” always hitting its target when used with a ranged weapon.
  • Fixed “Endurance Training” not triggering under certain circumstances.
  • Removed the possibility of selling unidentified and cursed items to regular traders. Cursed items can still be sold to a certain NPC that was added in one of the previous hotfixes.
  • Fixed enemies abandoning the chase quicker than expected.
  • Increased the number of turns required for transitioning from the Territorial state to Hostile.
  • Fixed incorrect formatting of the pawnbroker's opening line.
  • Fixed Magic Resistance affecting Rending Resistance.
  • Traders should no longer move around while you trade with them.
  • Removed the possibility of repeating the dialogue about the brewery with Odar, preventing repeated Reputation loss from choosing certain lines.
  • The dog at the mill no longer complains about the weather or tells you to move out of the way.
  • Birds will now fly away if you miss a shot at them.
  • Fixed some containers in houses not having an owner.
  • Fixed the crash caused by opening a new container without closing the previous one.
  • Fixed the possibility of moving around while sleeping.
  • Fixed Two-Handed Swords’ treatises unlocking incorrect passives.

