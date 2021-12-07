 Skip to content

This Is the President update for 7 December 2021

Patch 1

Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made one button less risky
  • Fixed some text size issues
  • National debt decreased
  • Balanced the music and removed an annoying song that played during the first couple of turns
  • Health care system fixed
  • Fixed minor issues with a few in events
  • Consumer Goods Productions returned to America
  • Fixed end turn results and rating changes visualization
  • Education is now free
  • Fixed issues that could lead to save game corruption
  • Added issues that could lead to government corruption
  • Fixed a potential softlock because of tutorial
  • Climate change reversed
  • Fixed promise for year 2024
  • Removed bitcoin mining spy software
  • Fixed a game credits issue

