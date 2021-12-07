- Made one button less risky
- Fixed some text size issues
- National debt decreased
- Balanced the music and removed an annoying song that played during the first couple of turns
- Health care system fixed
- Fixed minor issues with a few in events
- Consumer Goods Productions returned to America
- Fixed end turn results and rating changes visualization
- Education is now free
- Fixed issues that could lead to save game corruption
- Added issues that could lead to government corruption
- Fixed a potential softlock because of tutorial
- Climate change reversed
- Fixed promise for year 2024
- Removed bitcoin mining spy software
- Fixed a game credits issue
This Is the President update for 7 December 2021
Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update