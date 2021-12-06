Feedback Updates

Based on player feedback, we have made a few small changes to the game:
- Skate Activity - Players have mentioned sometimes not receiving a mood boost for jumping over puddles, so we decreased the hitbox size of puddles to be more forgiving.
- Dance Activity - Some players are having a difficult time with dancing in general, so we doubled the hitbox size of the arrow captures.
- Achievements - Due to the "Trillin'" song being extremely difficult, we changed the "Pro Dancer" achievement to be rewarded for receiving an "Excellent" or higher on all 3 songs.
We appreciate your feedback and thank you for playing The 2020 Trail!
