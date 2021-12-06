 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 6 December 2021

Update 1.1.4f

Build 7836521

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crusaders!

We’ve released a hot-fix for the issue with the XP bar and level up in your character interface. Now you will be able to see your progress to the next level, and level-up again when you reach the right number of the XP. This issue will not ruin your save, you can continue playing. We also fixed the issue with Hilor’s quest in chapter 5, Chasing the Spinner of Nightmares - now it will start (unless you have auto-crusade mode on - in this case it still won’t work for now, but we will fix it in one of the future patches).

