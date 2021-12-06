 Skip to content

TramSim Vienna update for 6 December 2021

TramSim Vienna Update 1.7 (Public Beta)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
To get this update you have to switch to the "Public Beta" Branch via Steam!
After there was a TramSim Vienna update on Friday, today Saint Nicholas brings you another update: in his sack he has the ULF A1 and B1 (for all ULF DLC owners)!
Changelog:
  • ULF A1 and B1 are now available for selection if you own the ULF DLC
  • Bugfix: When dynamic weather was selected in the main menu, the weather in the simulation never changed to the selected second weather preset
  • Bugfix: The first Flexity cab was shown black in the distance
  • Bugfix: The windows on ULFs further away were displayed gray instead of black
  • Bugfix: The selected repaint folder row in repaint dropdown menu was not displayed correctly

We wish you a lot of fun with the ULF A1 and B1!

Your TramSim Team

