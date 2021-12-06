TramSim Vienna Update 1.7 (Public Beta)

To get this update you have to switch to the "Public Beta" Branch via Steam!
After there was a TramSim Vienna update on Friday, today Saint Nicholas brings you another update: in his sack he has the ULF A1 and B1 (for all ULF DLC owners)!
Changelog:
- ULF A1 and B1 are now available for selection if you own the ULF DLC
- Bugfix: When dynamic weather was selected in the main menu, the weather in the simulation never changed to the selected second weather preset
- Bugfix: The first Flexity cab was shown black in the distance
- Bugfix: The windows on ULFs further away were displayed gray instead of black
- Bugfix: The selected repaint folder row in repaint dropdown menu was not displayed correctly
We wish you a lot of fun with the ULF A1 and B1!
Your TramSim Team
Changed depots in internal_beta branch