 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 6 December 2021

Update for 6th of December

Share · View all patches · Build 7836391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed picking up hairballs
  • Fixed drone not working properly (usually after game load)
  • Added localization for "Help" in pause menu
  • Removed 'Reset position' from settings
  • Corrected animal's tooltips
  • Effects and music volume should now save correctly
  • Fixed loading player inventory
  • Fixed accidental disabling of saving
  • Corrected name in credits
  • "Save to " no longer displays as "auto_save" instead of player's save file name
  • Corrected saving shadows draw distance
  • Added protection against selling buildings that has animals inside and corrected selling of furniture

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.