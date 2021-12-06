- Fixed picking up hairballs
- Fixed drone not working properly (usually after game load)
- Added localization for "Help" in pause menu
- Removed 'Reset position' from settings
- Corrected animal's tooltips
- Effects and music volume should now save correctly
- Fixed loading player inventory
- Fixed accidental disabling of saving
- Corrected name in credits
- "Save to " no longer displays as "auto_save" instead of player's save file name
- Corrected saving shadows draw distance
- Added protection against selling buildings that has animals inside and corrected selling of furniture
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 6 December 2021
Update for 6th of December
