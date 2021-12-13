 Skip to content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition update for 13 December 2021

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Update 1.6.342

Build 7836356

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Version 1.6.342
  • PC (Steam): 25.2MB
FIXES
  • Added additional translations when downloaded creations
  • Fixed Ash Zombies respawning and finding the player in their home (Ghost of the Tribunal)
  • Fixed light flicker in the Ragged Flagon Cistern
  • Fixed Palomino Horses missing mane textures
  • Fixed an issue some PC Steam players were experiencing when trying to upgrade using their keyboard
  • Fixed an issue where Creation Club Bundles were incorrectly showing as “owned”
  • Fixed an issue some players experienced when trying to change button mapping.
  • Fixed crashing issue when spam casting Fireball.

