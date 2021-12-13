The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Update 1.6.342

Update Version 1.6.342
- PC (Steam): 25.2MB
FIXES
- Added additional translations when downloaded creations
- Fixed Ash Zombies respawning and finding the player in their home (Ghost of the Tribunal)
- Fixed light flicker in the Ragged Flagon Cistern
- Fixed Palomino Horses missing mane textures
- Fixed an issue some PC Steam players were experiencing when trying to upgrade using their keyboard
- Fixed an issue where Creation Club Bundles were incorrectly showing as “owned”
- Fixed an issue some players experienced when trying to change button mapping.
- Fixed crashing issue when spam casting Fireball.
Changed files in this update