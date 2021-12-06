 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 6 December 2021

Alpha 8.1.14 update

  • Decreased the speed at which food and drink needs decay (i.e. food and drink keeps a dwarf satisfied for longer)
  • Increased the length of time a dwarf can survive while very hungry or thirsty
  • Fix for corrupted save files that could occur when closing the game immediately after manually saving
  • Dwarves sleeping in beds should now correctly show only their head (was a problem with save files)
  • Dwarves now fall out of bed when they die (as they used to)
  • Fix for a weird interaction when adding and removing walls on top of grass.
  • PLEASE NOTE this fix means that newly mined tiles on existing saves will show a dark (actuall granite) floor rather than the correct material.
  • Unfortunately, you'll need to start a new game to fix this unintended side effect of the bugfix
  • Changed item production defaults so tools and items used in furniture are mostly fixed amount rather than per settler
  • A death notification for a broken dwarf now tells the player they had given up on life rather than dying to hunger or thirst
  • Death reason in notification is now in lowercase
  • The camera now stops panning as a notification is shown
  • Increased length of time that most items are held in inventory for, so tools shouldn't be returned each morning
  • Fix for an issue where trees would grow into farm plots and block other jobs
  • Separated pathfinding timeout from game speed multiplier
  • Disabled particle effects at maximum camera zoom
  • Fixed some issues stopping mushroom shock tanks from working
  • Improved liquid flow so large irrigation systems will fill up correctly
  • Extended crash reporting and logging to include Error types as well as Exception types

