Fallout 76: Night of the Moth Update Notes – December 8, 2021

The Night of the Moth Update for Fallout 76 arrives today, and it brings the Mothman Equinox Seasonal Event, Fallout 76 Season 7, a wide variety of quality-of-life and Public Event improvements, and much more to the game. Read on to catch all the details.

Mothman Equinox : Until December 21, visit Point Pleasant in the Forest Region every hour to aid The Enlightened in summoning the Wise Mothman to Appalachia and earn new themed rewards!

: Until December 21, visit Point Pleasant in the Forest Region every hour to aid The Enlightened in summoning the Wise Mothman to Appalachia and earn new themed rewards! Season 7 Begins : Dr. Zorbo will have his revenge against Captain Cosmos—and you’re going to help! Rank up and claim stellar new rewards on the Season 7 Scoreboard, all while traveling the stars to aid Zorbo in assembling a devious crew.

: Dr. Zorbo will have his revenge against Captain Cosmos—and you’re going to help! Rank up and claim stellar new rewards on the Season 7 Scoreboard, all while traveling the stars to aid Zorbo in assembling a devious crew. Quality-of-Life Improvements : We’ve added Legendary Loot Sharing, Nearby Corpse Looting, a Pip-Boy Keyring, and many more community-requested improvements to the game.

: We’ve added Legendary Loot Sharing, Nearby Corpse Looting, a Pip-Boy Keyring, and many more community-requested improvements to the game. Public Event Updates : We’ve made some improvements to help streamline our Public Event system and implemented balance changes for a variety of Public Events.

: We’ve made some improvements to help streamline our Public Event system and implemented balance changes for a variety of Public Events. Pirate Radio: A rogue broadcast is invading Appalachia’s airwaves! Tune your Pip-Boy to Pirate Radio to tap your toes to new tunes, catch radio dramas, and commercials.

PC (Steam): 11.1 GB

New Seasonal Event: Mothman Equinox

A group of robed travelers have just arrived in Appalachia, and they’ve taken up residence at Point Pleasant to celebrate a dubious occasion known as the Mothman Equinox. Calling themselves “The Enlightened,” this sect of the Wise Mothman’s most devoted followers plan to summon the cryptid through an elaborate ritual. Aid their dark endeavors and fend off rival cultists to earn the Wise Mothman’s favor!

Until December 21, the Mothman Equinox Seasonal Event will take place every hour at the top of the hour at Point Pleasant in the Forest region of Appalachia.

Begin the event by speaking with Interpreter Clarence on the roof of the Mothman Museum.

Join other Dwellers to aid the Enlightened in completing ceremonial tasks around Point Pleasant, lighting ritual bonfires, and defending against an onslaught of rival Mothman Cultists.

If you manage to finish each objective before its timer expires, head back to the Mothman Museum’s roof to complete the final step of the summoning, commune with the Wise Mothman, and have a chance to earn new themed plans.

While you’re in Point Pleasant, don’t forget to hunt around for ways to learn more about the origins of the mysterious Enlightened.

As long the Mothman Equinox Seasonal Event is live, you’ll also encounter Cultist High Priests during your adventures throughout Appalachia. Hunt down and dispatch them for more chances to earn Mothman Cult themed rewards, but watch out for their shadow creatures!

Fallout 76 Season 7: Zorbo’s Revenge

Former (and self-proclaimed) Emperor of the Universe, Dr. Zorbo, has never forgotten his crushing defeat at the hands of Captain Cosmos during “The Legendary Run.” Now, Zorbo seeks to enact revenge by assembling a villainous crew, who will help him build a massive war machine he’ll use to obliterate the Captain. Here’s what’s headed your way during Fallout 76 Season 7, which begins today:

New Scoreboard: Join forces with Dr. Zorbo on the “Zorbo’s Revenge” Scoreboard as he travels from planet to plant to recruit a crack team that will help him take down Captain Cosmos. Along the way, you’ll be able to earn a host of new in-game rewards this Season, including cosmetics, in-game currencies, consumables, C.A.M.P. objects, and much more!

Join forces with Dr. Zorbo on the “Zorbo’s Revenge” Scoreboard as he travels from planet to plant to recruit a crack team that will help him take down Captain Cosmos. Along the way, you’ll be able to earn a host of new in-game rewards this Season, including cosmetics, in-game currencies, consumables, C.A.M.P. objects, and much more! New Allies: As you rank up on the Scoreboard, you will also unlock Xerxo and Katherine, two new Allies who can join you in your C.A.M.P., sell you their wares, and offer a daily buff.

As you rank up on the Scoreboard, you will also unlock Xerxo and Katherine, two new Allies who can join you in your C.A.M.P., sell you their wares, and offer a daily buff. To Rank 100, and Beyond!: As with the previous Season, you can once again surpass Rank 100 to continue earning additional rank-up rewards through the end of Season 7. Each rank you achieve after 100 will award items like Perk Card Packs, consumables, Atoms, and more.

Catch additional details about Fallout 76 Season 7 by heading to the Seasons page on Fallout.com, or by heading here to read our recent article.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

Community feedback plays an important role in how we approach shaping and leveling-up Fallout 76, and we love reading all of your ideas about what you’d like to see added to the game. With today’s update, we’re implementing a number quality-of-life improvements that have been suggested to us by many of you in the community. We hope you enjoy digging into them in-game, and that you will continue sharing your thoughts with us.

Nearby Corpse Looting : Unlike many of the creatures who cross your path in the Wasteland, you’re a born survivor! Whenever corpses start to pile up, you’ll no longer need to pick through each and every one to grab your loot. When viewing a fallen enemy’s inventory, you can now see and collect all the goodies that the creatures around you have dropped by hitting the “Nearby Corpses” button. Happy looting!

: Unlike many of the creatures who cross your path in the Wasteland, you’re a born survivor! Whenever corpses start to pile up, you’ll no longer need to pick through each and every one to grab your loot. When viewing a fallen enemy’s inventory, you can now see and collect all the goodies that the creatures around you have dropped by hitting the “Nearby Corpses” button. Happy looting! Legendary Loot Sharing: Going forward, if you’re within sight range of a legendary creature when it’s killed, you’ll be able to loot it. With this improvement, the days of trying to hit legendary enemies before they die, as well as waiting for other players to get their hits in before you land the killing blow, are over.

Going forward, if you’re within sight range of a legendary creature when it’s killed, you’ll be able to loot it. With this improvement, the days of trying to hit legendary enemies before they die, as well as waiting for other players to get their hits in before you land the killing blow, are over. Team XP Sharing : Sharing is caring, and leveling-up as you adventure with your team is about to get easier than ever. Every enemy that you or a teammate takes down will now grant XP to everyone on the team, so long as they are within sight range of the creature when it dies.

: Sharing is caring, and leveling-up as you adventure with your team is about to get easier than ever. Every enemy that you or a teammate takes down will now grant XP to everyone on the team, so long as they are within sight range of the creature when it dies. Build Menu “New” Tab: We’re adding a “New” tab to your C.A.M.P. build menu that will display any new C.A.M.P. item plans you’ve learned during your current play session, as well as new C.A.M.P. items you’ve unlocked in the Atomic Shop.

We’re adding a “New” tab to your C.A.M.P. build menu that will display any new C.A.M.P. item plans you’ve learned during your current play session, as well as new C.A.M.P. items you’ve unlocked in the Atomic Shop. Pip-Boy Keyring : Tired of all those keys cluttering up your Pip-Boy? Get organized with the Keyring, which is a new item in your “Misc.” inventory tab that stores all of the keys you’ve collected from your adventures in the Wasteland. Click it to view or access any keys in your collection as needed.

: Tired of all those keys cluttering up your Pip-Boy? Get organized with the Keyring, which is a new item in your “Misc.” inventory tab that stores all of the keys you’ve collected from your adventures in the Wasteland. Click it to view or access any keys in your collection as needed. Pip-Boy Menu Color Customization: Show your true colors by changing the hue of your Pip-Boy menus using a new set of customization sliders that we’ve added to the game’s settings.

Show your true colors by changing the hue of your Pip-Boy menus using a new set of customization sliders that we’ve added to the game’s settings. Ammo Everywhere: The contextual ammo system has been a very popular aspect of Daily Ops, and so we’d like to bring it to all of Appalachia. Now, all existing sources of ammo, like containers and creature loot, have a chance to drop a small amount of ammo for your currently equipped weapon.

We’re bringing a variety of improvements to Public Events through some adjustments to the Public Event system itself, the addition of a reward preview to Public Event map descriptions, and a number of balance change across many of the events that are currently available in-game.

We’ve streamlined the way that Public Events become available in-game by making the cooldown times between events much more consistent.

Public Event start times are now based on real-world time, and a new one will begin every 20 minutes across all worlds.

Each world’s next Public Event is selected at random. In addition, a Public Event can no longer appear twice in a row in the same world.

Seasonal Public Events that begin every hour, like Grahm’s Meat-Cook or Mothman Equinox, will take priority over normal Public Events.

We’ve adjusted the timers for the following Public Events to help them fit within the 20-minute Public Event time cadence:

Campfire Tales

Distinguished Guests

Feed the People

Heart of the Swamp

Line in the Sand

One Violent Night

Path to Enlightenment

Project Paradise

Radiation Rumble

Tea Time

The Motherlode

Uranium Fever

A few Public Events, like Scorched Earth and A Colossal Problem, have special requirements in order to start and can be triggered at any time. That has not changed, and these events are not part of the timed Public Event rotation.

Public Event Reward Previews

As mentioned above, you can now preview the rewards that are up for grabs at each Public Event directly from the event’s description on the Map.

Select an available Public Event on the Map to display its description, and view some of the big-ticket items that are possible to earn if you manage to complete that event successfully.

Public Event Balance Adjustments

Previously, some of our Public Events could be a little too difficult, end in failure too suddenly, or even last too long. We’re implementing balance changes for a number of Public Events to help smooth out some of these rough spots and improve the experience of playing through them.

Campfire Tales

The campfire often died down too quickly, which could cause the event to fail more easily than we’d like. Now, the campfire will burn a little longer, giving you and your event mates some more time to feed the flames.

Free Range

The Brahmin during Free Range were too fragile, so we’ve beefed up their resistances to help them survive more easily (though they will still need you to defend them).

Guided Meditation

Feral Ghouls now consistently run toward and attack the speakers, preventing an issue where they could remain idle in the parking lot.

Ghouls may sometimes still stand around if they don’t sniff out new prey right away, but they will always be much closer to the action.

We’ve reduced Ghouls’ overall difficulty during Guided Meditation to account for their increased speaker-busting effectiveness.

Line in the Sand:

Line in the Sand was taking a bit too long to come to an end. It now has an overall time limit of 10 minutes, and uses timers to determine how long Scorched attack waves last, rather than requiring you to kill all enemies in a given wave. These changes should help the event flow more smoothly and reduce downtime throughout.

Upon reaching the event’s time limit, it will not fail so long as the generator is still standing. You will receive more rewards, however, if you managed to defeat all of the enemy waves.

Project Paradise

To help reduce the event’s difficulty, we’re lowering the amount of food required to level-up each biome’s creatures to 15 per rank.

We’re also adding some more resistances to friendly creatures that spawn during the event.

Project Paradise no longer ends in failure if you do not manage to kill the Alpha creatures. To succeed, players only need to defend the friendly creatures. However, rewards will be reduced if the Alphas are still alive at the end of the event.

Radiation Rumble:

To encourage players to participate in the ore collection objective more often, we’re lowering the requirements to 5, 15, 30, and 50 ore for reward tiers one through four, respectively.

Radiation Rumble now has an overall time limit of 8 minutes, even if you have already reached the final ore collection tier. This way, you can continue defending against enemy attack waves until the event concludes.

We’ve also lowered the spawn rate of non-Ghoul enemies at certain Ore thresholds to prevent overwhelming enemy numbers.

Finally, we’ve doubled the Scavengers’ resistances to make them more survivable.

Swarm of Suitors

We’ve addressed a number of bugs that could prevent players from receiving the highest tier of rewards and from successfully completing the event. We’ve also made some design adjustments to streamline the event.

Swarm of Suitors has been redesigned to focus on killing Mirelurks within a certain amount of time, rather than preventing them from reaching the island.

Now, players must kill all Mirelurks in each of three attack waves before the objective timer expires. If they don’t manage to defeat an attack wave in time, a Mirelurk Queen will spawn and the event will end in failure.

Tea Time

Tea Time could end in failure too quickly at times, in part due to some of the pipes breaking too easily. As a result, we’ve increased the health for two of the three pipes so that they match the sturdiest one.

We’ve also tuned enemy attack waves to spawn creatures at a more consistent frequency to keep up the action.

Additionally, Rad Ants and Ticks no longer spawn enemy waves that attack the pipes. However, Rad Ants and Bloatflies now spawn in separate enemy waves that focus their attacks on players.

Tune Into Pirate Radio!

It seems someone out there in the Wasteland has found a way to hijack the airwaves to begin broadcasting their very own Pirate Radio Station! Open your Pip-Boy and tune into the new station to tap your toes to hours of new “muzak,”jingles, and catch a blast from the past with radio dramas and commercials from life before the bombs dropped. The audio interloper behind this rogue station has yet to reveal their identity, and until they do, you can at least enjoy some fresh tunes during your adventures in Appalachia.

Bug Fixes & Additional Improvements

Art

Apparel: The player’s hands no longer clip into rifles and shotguns while wearing the Crypt Crook outfit.

The player’s hands no longer clip into rifles and shotguns while wearing the Crypt Crook outfit. Apparel: Blood Eagle Charmer, Treasure Hunter, and Radstag Hide outfits now correctly hide underarmor while equipped.

Blood Eagle Charmer, Treasure Hunter, and Radstag Hide outfits now correctly hide underarmor while equipped. Graphics: Players who are killed by a Flamer will no longer continue to display flame visual effects after respawning.

Players who are killed by a Flamer will no longer continue to display flame visual effects after respawning. Graphics: Fixed an issue that could cause enemy and player corpses to temporarily become invisible after being killed.

C.A.M.P.s & Workshops

Displays: The Pepper Shaker can now be displayed in the Heavy Weapons Stand.

The Pepper Shaker can now be displayed in the Heavy Weapons Stand. Fences: Red Cedar Hedges placed in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. can now be moved, stored, scrapped, etc., by the C.A.M.P. owner.

Red Cedar Hedges placed in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. can now be moved, stored, scrapped, etc., by the C.A.M.P. owner. Flags: The Clean U.S. Wall and Pole Flags have been hand-washed with care and are now much cleaner than before.

The Clean U.S. Wall and Pole Flags have been hand-washed with care and are now much cleaner than before. Floors: C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Floor is now consistent with other types of flooring.

C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Floor is now consistent with other types of flooring. Misc. Structures: Reduced the C.A.M.P. budget consumed by many large neon signs and billboards.

Reduced the C.A.M.P. budget consumed by many large neon signs and billboards. Roofs: C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Roof is now consistent with other types of roofing.

C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Roof is now consistent with other types of roofing. Roofs: A windowless variation of the Haunted House Roof Slant has been added to the Haunted House building set.

A windowless variation of the Haunted House Roof Slant has been added to the Haunted House building set. Stash Boxes: Implemented a fix to reduce instances where the Secret Stash Bookcase and other Stash Boxes could appear open even though they are closed.

Implemented a fix to reduce instances where the Secret Stash Bookcase and other Stash Boxes could appear open even though they are closed. Tables: The Wavy Willard’s Round Deck Table now correctly appears in the “Tables” category in the build menu.

The Wavy Willard’s Round Deck Table now correctly appears in the “Tables” category in the build menu. Walls: Powered Doors with Keypad access now correctly snap to foundations.

Powered Doors with Keypad access now correctly snap to foundations. Walls: Haunted House right fascia pieces no longer flip after applying wallpaper to them.

Haunted House right fascia pieces no longer flip after applying wallpaper to them. Wall Décor: Season Gameboards no longer each have their own entry in the build menu, and instead appear as variants in a single row under Wall Décor.

Season Gameboards no longer each have their own entry in the build menu, and instead appear as variants in a single row under Wall Décor. Workbenches: Attempting to use a Power Armor Station that has been built close to a wall or another object no longer results in a “Waiting for response from server” error message.

Challenges

Combat: The “Repair 76 Swords” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed.

The “Repair 76 Swords” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed. Social: The “Revive 76 Players” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed.

The “Revive 76 Players” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed. Social: The “Use Photomode at Burdette Manor” subchallenge for the “Use Photomode around the Forest Region” social challenge has been corrected to “Use Photomode at the Kill Box.”

The “Use Photomode at Burdette Manor” subchallenge for the “Use Photomode around the Forest Region” social challenge has been corrected to “Use Photomode at the Kill Box.” Weekly: Killing a Hermit Crab now progresses the “Kill Huge Creatures” challenge.

Killing a Hermit Crab now progresses the “Kill Huge Creatures” challenge. World: Building a wood instrument now correctly progresses the “Possum: Musician” challenge.

Combat

Enemy Health: Implemented a fix to significantly reduce enemy health “rubber banding” that could occur when damaging them with certain weapons, like the Pepper Shaker.

Daily Ops

Arktos Pharma: Adjusted the spawn location for Daily Ops inside Arktos Pharma so that players have more room to move around and are less likely to start the Op by accident.

Events & Quests

Loading Screens: When fast traveling to a Public Event, loading screens now correctly display additional information about that event.

When fast traveling to a Public Event, loading screens now correctly display additional information about that event. The Motherlode: Melody Larkin will no longer warn the player about church bells in Charleston after completing the Motherlode event. Your reign of terror has ended, Melody.

Melody Larkin will no longer warn the player about church bells in Charleston after completing the Motherlode event. Your reign of terror has ended, Melody. Project Beanstalk: Pharmabot-JD7E no longer becomes hostile toward the player after being hit by NPCs during the event.

Pharmabot-JD7E no longer becomes hostile toward the player after being hit by NPCs during the event. Vital Equipment: Players now receive the proper amount of reputation with Foundation when choosing to donate the recovered item.

Fallout Worlds

Menus : The Shared Worlds menu now reflects changes to a shared Custom World more quickly after the world owner makes settings adjustments.

: The Shared Worlds menu now reflects changes to a shared Custom World more quickly after the world owner makes settings adjustments. Settings: Crafting quest items with Free Workbench Crafting enabled no longer consumes standard crafting materials.

Crafting quest items with Free Workbench Crafting enabled no longer consumes standard crafting materials. Settings : When PVP is set to “Always,” the players in that world will now correctly be marked as hostile toward one another.

: When PVP is set to “Always,” the players in that world will now correctly be marked as hostile toward one another. Private Adventure: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from joining Private Adventure worlds from the main menu while on a team.

Items

Aid: Addiction debuffs are now correctly suppressed after consuming an item the character is addicted to.

Addiction debuffs are now correctly suppressed after consuming an item the character is addicted to. Ammo: Fixed an issue that could result in less ammo being created than expected when attempting to craft large amounts of high-caliber ammo with the Ammosmith Perk and Ammo Factory Legendary Perk equipped.

Fixed an issue that could result in less ammo being created than expected when attempting to craft large amounts of high-caliber ammo with the Ammosmith Perk and Ammo Factory Legendary Perk equipped. Apparel: The Hooded Rags outfit no longer removes armor or underarmor when equipped.

The Hooded Rags outfit no longer removes armor or underarmor when equipped. Apparel: The Wrapped Cap can now be worn with eyewear and some face coverings, and no longer removes facial hair when equipped.

The Wrapped Cap can now be worn with eyewear and some face coverings, and no longer removes facial hair when equipped. Backpacks: The name of the player's backpack now updates correctly after applying the Corvega skin.

The name of the player's backpack now updates correctly after applying the Corvega skin. Exploit: Addressed an issue that could be exploited to consume fewer materials when crafting legendary items.

Addressed an issue that could be exploited to consume fewer materials when crafting legendary items. Junk: Lanterns now display a preview image when inspected.

Lanterns now display a preview image when inspected. Melee Weapons: The Valorous Alistair Sword Skin can now be applied to many additional one-handed melee weapons.

The Valorous Alistair Sword Skin can now be applied to many additional one-handed melee weapons. Misc: Scrap Assaultron Heads no longer appear upside down in Display Cases.

Scrap Assaultron Heads no longer appear upside down in Display Cases. Misc: Cold Steel Beer Steins now face the same direction as other Steins when placed in a Beer Stein Display Case.

Cold Steel Beer Steins now face the same direction as other Steins when placed in a Beer Stein Display Case. Mods: Applying a Jetpack mod to a Secret Service Chest Piece no longer causes it to turn invisible after logging out and back in.

Applying a Jetpack mod to a Secret Service Chest Piece no longer causes it to turn invisible after logging out and back in. Mods: The Communist and Red Communist Jetpack mods can now be applied to Ultracite and Raider Power Armor torso pieces.

The Communist and Red Communist Jetpack mods can now be applied to Ultracite and Raider Power Armor torso pieces. Mods: Fixed an issue that allowed players to apply a Jetpack to Excavator Power Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to apply a Jetpack to Excavator Power Armor. Mods: Fixed an issue that could prevent a Minigun with the Shredder mod from dealing damage if the player had 5mm ammo in their inventory.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a Minigun with the Shredder mod from dealing damage if the player had 5mm ammo in their inventory. Mods: The Power Armor Helmet Targeting HUD mod now correctly highlights hostile NPCs who had been passive before the player initiated combat with them.

The Power Armor Helmet Targeting HUD mod now correctly highlights hostile NPCs who had been passive before the player initiated combat with them. Power Armor: The Northern Lights Power Armor skin can now be applied to all types of Power Armor.

The Northern Lights Power Armor skin can now be applied to all types of Power Armor. Ranged Weapons: The Salvaged Assaultron Head now deals the correct amount of damage per charge when fired in VATS.

The Salvaged Assaultron Head now deals the correct amount of damage per charge when fired in VATS. Ranged Weapons: Fixed an issue that could prevent weapon bash attacks from dealing damage after applying a mod that increased the weapon’s melee damage.

Fixed an issue that could prevent weapon bash attacks from dealing damage after applying a mod that increased the weapon’s melee damage. Ranged Weapons: Flares now ignite properly when fired into the terrain or at a structure.

Flares now ignite properly when fired into the terrain or at a structure. Survival Tents: The Tinker’s Workbench and Scrapbox are now oriented correctly in the APC Survival Tent.

Localization

Achievements : Steel Reign Achievements now have proper translations in the Simplified Chinese game client.

: Steel Reign Achievements now have proper translations in the Simplified Chinese game client. Quests : Corrected missing characters in the “Unsolved: Missing Girls” note during the “Unsolved: Picnic Panic” quest in the Simplified Chinese game client.

: Corrected missing characters in the “Unsolved: Missing Girls” note during the “Unsolved: Picnic Panic” quest in the Simplified Chinese game client. Quests: Corrected missing characters in the “Suspicious death of Alicia Shay” note during the “Treasure Unknown” quest in the Japanese game client.

NPCs

Allies: The Settler Forager Ally can once again give Daily Quests to the C.A.M.P. owner.

The Settler Forager Ally can once again give Daily Quests to the C.A.M.P. owner. Minerva: Item Plans and Recipes the player has already learned will no longer appear to them as purchasable in Minerva’s inventory.

Performance & Stability

Client Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur during normal gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur during normal gameplay. Client Stability : Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting a Daily Ops boss.

: Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting a Daily Ops boss. Client Stability : Addressed an audio issue that could result in a client crash.

: Addressed an audio issue that could result in a client crash. Client Stability : Fixed an issue that could cause the client to crash after fast traveling.

: Fixed an issue that could cause the client to crash after fast traveling. Client Stability : Applying mods to laser and plasma weapons no longer causes the Russian game client to crash.

: Applying mods to laser and plasma weapons no longer causes the Russian game client to crash. Server Stability : Fixed an issue that could cause a server crash during normal gameplay.

: Fixed an issue that could cause a server crash during normal gameplay. Server Stability: Fixed a server crash that could occur during combat.

Fixed a server crash that could occur during combat. Server Stability: Addressed an issue that could result in a server crash during the Meat Week Seasonal Event.

Perks

Friendly Fire: Allied NPCs can now be healed using the Friendly Fire Perk.

User Interface

Controls : The quick-swap button can now be used to switch to non-offensive weapons, like the Pro-Snap Deluxe Camera.

: The quick-swap button can now be used to switch to non-offensive weapons, like the Pro-Snap Deluxe Camera. Main Menu: Fixed visual issues that could occur after idling on the main menu for an extended period of time.

World