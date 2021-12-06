SpellForce 3 Reforced Release!

SpellForce 3: Reforced

During the last year we have been hard at work to deliver you this update. We spent a lot of time gathering feedback, reworking map scripts, fixing bugs and improving the game in many aspects.

But not only that, we have also included two completely new game modes: Journey (our version of the Free Game Mode) and an Arena Mode - free for all owners of SpellForce 3, Soul Harvest and Fallen God.

This is our way to say "Thank You!" for your dedication, support and love for SpellForce 3.

We hope that you enjoy SpellForce 3: Reforced and all its new content, and are looking forward to meeting you in the World of Eo!

Cheers

The Grimlore Games Team

Versus Edition Changes

Over the last months, we gathered all your feedback and compiled an early launch patch addressing some of the most concerning issues.

As always, we will continue to monitor the game and make changes as needed, so stay tuned for more!

Ladder Reset

For reforced, we are resetting the ladder progress and are excited about the new top competitors!

Adjusted Matchmaking/list]

Matchmaking has been adjusted to help with a better overall ranked experience and distribution of leagues!

New Map Pool

"Bitter Canyon" is available in custom games and has been added to the ranked map pool

"Hard Rock" has been added to the ranked map pool

"Old Battlegrounds" has been removed from the ranked map pool

"The Mystic Valley" has been removed from the ranked map pool

Other Improvements

Added Crossplay between the different steam games versions

Added an icon at the location of knocked-down heroes

Added allied heroes to the hero bar, just like the RPG party in campaign

Added more control group options to match current RTS standards

Fixed various crashes in second lobby when using the "End session" option

Fixed creep icon disappearing for host when opponent killed their creep offscreen

Fixed issue where creep icons would stop disappearing on a reloaded game

Improved lobby by allowing to check the leaderboard at the same time

Replaced default AI with the improved Spandau AI

Spandau AI has been renamed to the default AI names

Spectators: Added a "Rename Replay” function in the replays menu

Spectators: Now able to see resources of all participating players while spectating games

Humans: Added new and improved building icons for better readability

Trolls: Improved icons for better readability

Elves: Renamed Skirmish Hero "Druid" to "Archdruid"

Orcs: Renamed Skirmish Hero “Goblin Shaman” to “Goblin Warlock”

Balance Changes: Multiplayer & RTS

RTS Buildings

All

Increased costs of all forges from 5 Wood 5 Stone to 15 Wood 15 Stone

Reduced health of all forges from 4000 to 3000

Humans

Marketplace: Increased cost of Iron from 20 to 40

Marketplace: Increased cost of Aria from 30 to 70

Foundry: Reduced cost from 18 Wood 18 Stone to 10 Wood 10 Stone

Elves

Enchanter: Reduced cost of Wood from 25 to 20

Lenya Harvester: Reduced cost of Wood from 25 to 22

Lenya Purifier: Reduced cost of Wood from 40 to 35

Orcs

Outpost: Reduced cost from 12 Wood 10 Food to 10 Wood 10 Food

Woodcutter: Reduced cost form 10 Wood to 9 Wood

Dark Elves

Border Fortress: Increased build time from 20 to 30 seconds

Border Fortress: Increased cost from 15 Wood 10 Food to 18 Wood 12 Food

Citadel : Increased cost from 30 Wood 30 Stone 20 Food 20 Stone to 40 Wood 40 Stone 20 Food 20 Stone

Trolls

Hunting Cabin / Stonecutter / Woodcutter: Reduced cost from 13 Wood to 12 Wood

Tribe Shelter : Reduced cost of Wood from 30 to 25

RTS Units

Humans

Infantryman: Reduced upgraded damage from 80 to 75

Infantryman: Reduced upgraded health from 931 to 875

Keeper: Increased cost from 5 Food 4 Iron Bars to 6 Food 4 Iron Bars

Keeper: Reduced restiances from 25% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege to 25% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege -25% Magic

Catapult: Reduced area of effect magic damage of the upgrade from 15 to 10

Champion: Increased the cost from 8 Food 5 Iron to 8 Food 6 Iron

Elves

Guardian: Increased resistances from 25% Pierce -25% Magic to 25% Pierce -10% Magic

Protector: No longer impairs surrounding enemies. Still impairs targets hit

Treant: Standard attacks no longer knockback enemies hit

Treant: "Ability" apathy duration reduced from 10 to 5 seconds

Warden: Adjusted the cost from 5 Food 2 Iron Bars to 4 Food 3 Iron Bars

Orcs

Brute: Attacks no longer have secondary damage type Siege

Brute: Attacks deal 30 Siege damage to buildings on top of their normal Strike damage

Hunter: Reduced raw Pierce damage from 130 to 110

Hunter: Now additionally cause creatures to bleed for 10/s for 2 seconds.

Ravager: Increased attack range from 7.5 to 9 to help with attack reliability

Ravager: Reducest cost from 10 Food 4 Iron to 9 Food 4 Iron

War Troll: Decreased cost from 20 Food 12 Iron Bars to 18 Food 11 Iron Bars

Dark Elves

Harvester: Reduced upgraded HP of Harvesters from 1000 to 750

Scion: No longer drops souls on death, and is worth no souls in sacrifice

Specter: Impair amount of "Mind Invasion" reduced from 25% to 15%

Strider: Increased cost from 7 Food 6 Iron to 7 Food 7 Iron

Strider: Reduced resistances from 25% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege to 0% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege

Twisted One: Reduced attack range from 200 to 175

Dwarves

Berserker: Increased attack range from 7 to 9 to help with attack reliability

Combat Balloon: Reduced speed from Liquid Fire stance from 75 to 60

Combat Balloon: Reduced area from Liquid Fire from 150 to 125

Molerider: On-Hit impair reduced from 50% to 40%

Sentry: "Precision Stance" replaces "Sharpshooting Stance": On-Hit impairs 40% for 2 seconds and interrupts casts.

Trolls

Bone Hexer: Reduced resistances from 25% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege 25% Magic to 0% Strike 25% Pierce 75% Siege 25% Magic

Bone Hexer: Adjusted balance distribution to 130 Magic, 10 Leech damage

Bone Hxer: Reduced movement speed from 50 to 45

Corpse Seeker: The ability now properly creates a buffing area for its allies

Ironbeak Fighter: Reduced movement speed from 90 to 70

Spike Flinger: Increase damage from 90 to 100

Thrower: Reduced cleave damage from 20 to 15

Skirmish Heroes

Humans

Royal Mage: Reduced focus cost "Incinerate" from 15 to 10

Royal Mage: Reduced cooldown "Incinerate" from 25 to 15

Orcs

Occultist: Reduced health cost of Demonic Pact Lv2 from 400 to 200

Occultist: "Blood like Tar" impair reduced from 15% to 10%

Dark Elves

Guardian of Nor: Reduced "Soul Explosion" number of targets from 9 to 8

Guardian of Nor: Range set to Weapon Range to ensure reliability in casting

Reaper: Reworked "Siphon" spell. Now channels for 7 seconds, leeches 40 damage per second. Channeling successfully for the full duration empowers the Reaper for 7 / 13 seconds (15%/20%)

Reaper: “Demonic Pact” renamed to “Dark Pact”

Dwarves

Hierophant: Increased cooldown of "Barrage" from 20 to 25

Warrior of the Depths: Increased weapon attack range from 7 to 9 to help with attack reliability

Warrior of the Depths: "Battle Frenzy I" now requires Hero Level 3

Trolls

Chieftain: Slam Lv2 area of effect radius increased from 100 to 110

Plaguebringer: Increase standard attack range from 75 to 120

Plaguebringer: Increase chain radius from 30 to 40

MP Creeps