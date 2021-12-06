Evil Shogun Update of Steam Version.

We apologise for the confusion of our game being removed from Steam. After communications with Valve and reading comments we have now decided to leave the game for sale at a reduced value (subject to approval by Valve).

We have provided one more update. This update allows us to target a younger market and made clear our intention to provide iterative story updates for a one-off cost, that we call "Growing Stories".

We apologise for any inconvenience caused in bringing our "Growing Story" game to Steam and not classing it as "early access", and look forward to being able to re-release the game in future when we have the budget to do so.

Princess Yuuka