Mik update for 6 December 2021

Mik 0.4.0.1

Build 7836011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a smaller update#

Features

Timer!

End of level 4 changed.

Bugfixes

Can´t glitch out of the world in level 2 anymore.

Collision detection for jumppads now works better.

Changed files in this update

