Mik 0.4.0.1
a smaller update#
Features
Timer!
End of level 4 changed.
Bugfixes
Can´t glitch out of the world in level 2 anymore.
Collision detection for jumppads now works better.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
a smaller update#
Features
Timer!
End of level 4 changed.
Bugfixes
Can´t glitch out of the world in level 2 anymore.
Collision detection for jumppads now works better.
Changed files in this update