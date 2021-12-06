Patch 1.0.2

This update is available on Windows now, and will be made available for Mac and Ubuntu very soon.
- ADD: Keyboard splash screen now instructs the player to press E to continue.
- FIX: Effects that worked based on a creature's lowest/highest stat calculated Health incorrectly.
- FIX: "Nihilism" trait damaged the wrong creatures.
- FIX: "Master of Animations" trait didn't work for the player - only enemies.
- FIX: Alchemist costume had reversed left/right animations.
- FIX: Relics could sometimes have incorrect/unadjusted stats as a result of changes made in a recent patch.
- FIX: Crash related to the "Unbidden Miracle" trait.
- FIX: Crash related to multiple creatures having the "Draconic Arrogance" trait at the same time.
Changed files in this update