Siralim Ultimate update for 6 December 2021

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is available on Windows now, and will be made available for Mac and Ubuntu very soon.

  • ADD: Keyboard splash screen now instructs the player to press E to continue.
  • FIX: Effects that worked based on a creature's lowest/highest stat calculated Health incorrectly.
  • FIX: "Nihilism" trait damaged the wrong creatures.
  • FIX: "Master of Animations" trait didn't work for the player - only enemies.
  • FIX: Alchemist costume had reversed left/right animations.
  • FIX: Relics could sometimes have incorrect/unadjusted stats as a result of changes made in a recent patch.
  • FIX: Crash related to the "Unbidden Miracle" trait.
  • FIX: Crash related to multiple creatures having the "Draconic Arrogance" trait at the same time.

