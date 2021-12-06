V1.0.1 Out - Bug Fixes

Hello everyone and thank you for trying out the open beta for Those Who Rule. I've already received some fantastic feedback and bug reports, the most severe of which I hope to fix with this release.
Patch notes:
- Bug fixed where unit would continue running animation, causing the player to have to terminate the game.
- Bug fixed where exp bar wouldn't disappear, causing the player to have to terminate the game.
- Footsteps added during battle.
- Reduced tutorial verbiage to only what is necessary for the prologue.
