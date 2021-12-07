 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 7 December 2021

0.431.13 - Unseen Imagery

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mining companions cannot be mounted now on the right low-stress point of the Bald Eagle.
  • Fixed corrupted textures that caused some of the images not to display on some systems.
  • Additional texture formats improve performance on systems that can use them.
  • Fixed some dialogue trees.

