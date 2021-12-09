 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 9 December 2021

Patch 5.1.3 out now

Share · View all patches · Build 7835507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

A new patch 5.1.3 for Cooking Simulator is available!

Changelog:

Fixed: duck and tuna disappearing after being cut

Fixed: Fridge shelf and door stuck after saving and loading the game

Fixed: Player unable to interact with the fridge after saving and loading the game

Fixed: Certain knives becoming invisible in the knife holder

Fixed: Incorrect blended garlic colour

Fixed: Missing or incorrect hints when using a controller

Fixed: Partially disappearing UI after pressing' on the controller to access dish info

Fixed: Incorrect hint for the wood spawner (Pizza)

Fixed: Minor map UI issues (Shelter)

Happy cooking!

Changed files in this update

Cooking Simulator Windows Depot 641321
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Cooking with Food Network (1168680) Depot Depot 1168680
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Cakes and Cookies (1227350) Depot Depot 1227350
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Pizza (1400460) Depot Depot 1400460
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Shelter (1575660) Depot Depot 1575660
  • Loading history…
