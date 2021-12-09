Patch 5.1.3 out now

Hi Chefs!
A new patch 5.1.3 for Cooking Simulator is available!
Changelog:
Fixed: duck and tuna disappearing after being cut
Fixed: Fridge shelf and door stuck after saving and loading the game
Fixed: Player unable to interact with the fridge after saving and loading the game
Fixed: Certain knives becoming invisible in the knife holder
Fixed: Incorrect blended garlic colour
Fixed: Missing or incorrect hints when using a controller
Fixed: Partially disappearing UI after pressing' on the controller to access dish info
Fixed: Incorrect hint for the wood spawner (Pizza)
Fixed: Minor map UI issues (Shelter)
Happy cooking!
