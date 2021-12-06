Build 66 - SubBuild 2021.12.6

Changes :
- Skills : halved the extra precision bonus when having the Precision more than 20% above the Power (eg: having now 100% Precision vs 60% Power is equivalent of having before 90% vs 60% => (100-60)-20 = ((90-60)-20) * 2)
- Strikes : lowered the speed bonus for the Short Acceleration & Short Strike when the Precision is above the Power ; plus now if you're mispositioned, you won't get that speed bonus ; and inversely, the speed handicap is lowered when the Power is above the Precision, and the handicap is totally removed when you're very badly positioned (because you already get other penalties from the mispositioning anyway)
- Lob : lowered the lob precision when your opponent is not at the net and you play with Arcade or Simulation control
Bug Fixes :
- Players : some fictional players weren't assigned a Best Rank, leading to a crash
Notes :
- Most of these changes are to prevent some Online exploits when playing with a low power build
