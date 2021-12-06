 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 December 2021

Public Beta Version 20211206

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content################

Added two documents of UPEP3002 and dialogue options after reading each of them.

Added a bit more details when you ask UPEP3002 about what happened in Site Demeter.

#########Debug#################

Fixed a bug that the weather effect duration is halved. (This is a RMXP engine bug in default script.)

简体中文

#########Content################

加入了两篇关于UPEP3002的文档，以及每份文档阅读后对话选项。

加入了当向UPEP3002问起在德米特到底发生了什么的时候的一些细节。

#########Debug#################

修复了一个造成天气效果时长只有一半的BUG。（这个是RMXP引擎默认脚本的BUG）

