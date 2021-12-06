 Skip to content

Dungeons Of Honor update for 6 December 2021

Alpha 1.5.2

Second Part to the hotfix

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the staff category in armory, was accessible before the first staff weapon is unlocked.
  • Fixed issue where the blacksmiths beacon had a collider, and casted shadows.
  • Fixed Enemies pushing players.
  • Fixed Enemies not teleporting to a close spawn point if the player was far away.
  • Fixed a potential bug that would allow the player to pick up a weapon from the blacksmith when not close to it.
  • Fixed a bug where ranged weapons being displayed from the Blacksmith, could fire.
  • Fixed an issue where slimes spawning on The Barracks, in storage, would become stuck outside the map bounds.
  • Fixed some colliders allowing players into untouchable spots on The Barracks.
  • Fixed an issue where the blacksmith would spawn floating on Last Stand.

Changes:

  • Changed the look of spotter visuals.
  • Neatened a few areas on the Barracks.
  • Neatened areas on Last Stand
  • Opening the Garderobe door, now opens the dinning room door also, on Last Stand.
  • Small upgrade to lighting.
  • Tweaks to game window.

Additions:

  • Added hit particles to enemies
  • Added more animations to Slimes.
  • Added new death animation for the Assassin.
  • Added a temporary universal sound effect to melee weapons.
  • Added ladder door in Entrance, on Last Stand.
  • Added a connection between Dinning room and Garderobe, on Last Stand.

