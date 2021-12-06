Alpha 1.5.2

Second Part to the hotfix
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the staff category in armory, was accessible before the first staff weapon is unlocked.
- Fixed issue where the blacksmiths beacon had a collider, and casted shadows.
- Fixed Enemies pushing players.
- Fixed Enemies not teleporting to a close spawn point if the player was far away.
- Fixed a potential bug that would allow the player to pick up a weapon from the blacksmith when not close to it.
- Fixed a bug where ranged weapons being displayed from the Blacksmith, could fire.
- Fixed an issue where slimes spawning on The Barracks, in storage, would become stuck outside the map bounds.
- Fixed some colliders allowing players into untouchable spots on The Barracks.
- Fixed an issue where the blacksmith would spawn floating on Last Stand.
Changes:
- Changed the look of spotter visuals.
- Neatened a few areas on the Barracks.
- Neatened areas on Last Stand
- Opening the Garderobe door, now opens the dinning room door also, on Last Stand.
- Small upgrade to lighting.
- Tweaks to game window.
Additions:
- Added hit particles to enemies
- Added more animations to Slimes.
- Added new death animation for the Assassin.
- Added a temporary universal sound effect to melee weapons.
- Added ladder door in Entrance, on Last Stand.
- Added a connection between Dinning room and Garderobe, on Last Stand.
Changed files in this update