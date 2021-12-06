Tandem: A Tale of Shadow - Linux Version Released

Hi everyone !
We are happy to announce Tandem: A Tale of Shadow is now available on Linux !
You can now enjoy the adventures of Emma and Fenton on every plateform.
There's more exciting news to come soon, so stay tuned for future updates !
