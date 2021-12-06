 Skip to content

Tandem: a tale of shadows update for 6 December 2021

Tandem: A Tale of Shadow - Linux Version Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7835186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone !

We are happy to announce Tandem: A Tale of Shadow is now available on Linux !

You can now enjoy the adventures of Emma and Fenton on every plateform.

There's more exciting news to come soon, so stay tuned for future updates !

